LSU Women's Golf Third After Opening Round Of Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – Three LSU women’s golfers posted 1-under par rounds of 71 as No. 3 LSU posted an even par round of 288 on the opening day of the Clemson invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

The Tigers are in third place, seven shots behind Clemson and one shot behind second place Ole Miss. The Tigers are two shots up on Virginia Tech in fourth with Kentucky another shot back in fifth.

Senior Latanna Stone, junior Carla Tejedo and sophomore Aine Donegan all posted 1-under par 71s on the opening day on the par 72, 6,386-yard layout. They are all three tied for 10th in the individual competition, trailing Savannah Grewal of Clemson who posted the lowest opening round score of 4-under 68.

Stone and Tejedo both had three birdies on the day, with Donegan getting four birdies on her round.

With LSU at 288, Clemson leads the opening day in the 16-team field at 7-under 281 with Ole Miss in second at 287. Virginia Tech is in fourth at 2-over 290.

Ingrid Lindblad was LSU’s other counting score at 3-over 75.

LSU tied for low team total on the par 3 holes at 2-under par. LSU had 14 team birdies on the round. Carla Tejedo tied for best in the round on the par 5s at 2-under par.

The second round is set for Saturday and with morning weather predicted the round will now be a shotgun start beginning at 10 a.m. central time. LSU will be in the foursome with Clemson, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech starting on the first three holes. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

Clemson Invitational

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, South Carolina

Team Results (Par 288)

1 Clemson 281 -7; 2 Ole Miss 287 -1; 3 LSU 288 E; 4 Virginia Tech 290 +2; 5 Kentucky 291 +3; 6 Vanderbilt 292 +4; T7 Maryland, Oklahoma State 297 +9; T9 Tennessee, UNCW 299 +11; 11 Kent State 300 +12; 12 Illinois 302 +14; 13 Florida Atlantic 310 +22; 14 Columbia 312 +24; 15 Furman 316 +28; 16 Oklahoma 317 +29

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

1 Savannah Grewal, Clemson 68 -4

T2 Sydney Roberts, Clemson 69 -3

T2 Crystal Wang, Illinois 69 -3

T2 Annabelle Pancake, Clemson 69 -3

T2 Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech 69 -3

LSU Scores

T10 Aine Donegan 71 -1

T10 Latanna Stone 71 -1

T10 Carla Tejedo 71 -1

T36 Ingrid Lindblad 75 +3

T73 Edit Hertzman 81 +9