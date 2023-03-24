LSU Narrowly Falls at No. 11 Auburn, 4-3

Auburn, Ala. – In a battle of the Tigers, the LSU women’s tennis team (9-5, 2-4 SEC) was defeated by No. 11 Auburn (14-4, 4-2 SEC) by a score of 4-3 on Friday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

“Lots of positives to look at today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “To roll out a doubles lineup that features new pairs and get a result against a strong doubles team like Auburn was a fantastic start for us. In singles, two great wins from Nas (Komar) and Safiya (Carrington) with plenty of chances on other courts against a fantastically coached team. They were just a little tougher than we were today, but our girls gave a full effort across the board today.”

“We’ll continue to put the work in each day with each other. There’s a lot of tennis left to be played and lots of opportunities to get wins against similar teams, which we’re pretty confident about.”

Auburn struck first in doubles as DJ Bennett and Kaitlyn Carnicella took down Nina Geissler and Nikita Vishwase by a score of 6-1 at the No. 3 doubles court.

LSU responded at the top doubles court spot, where the No. 55-ranked pair of Kylie Collins and Anastasiya Komar took down No. 20 Ariana Arsenault and Carolyn Ansari. The LSU duo dominated the match and dropped only one game as they won 6-1 to tie it up.

The doubles point went to the Purple & Gold Tigers after the sister pair of Safiya and Noor Carrington defeated No. 80 Adeline Flach and Angella Okutoyi. Like their teammates at the top court, the sisters only dropped one game as they won 6-1 to clinch the doubles point and give the duo their first win together in college.

No. 27 Komar played at the top court for the first time in SEC play this season and extended her win streak as she took down No. 32 Ansari in straight sets. Komar took an early lead in set one and never lost stride as she went on to win, 6-1. In the second set, Komar held off strong surges from Ansari and claimed a 6-3 win to clinch her court and make it 2-0 in the match. Komar’s dual match record improves to 13-0 this season and the ranked win is her seventh of the year.

Auburn scored its first point of the match at the No. 5 court, where Okutoyi defeated Vishwase by a score of 6-2, 6-3.

The match was tied at 2-2 after Bennett defeated Geissler at the No. 4 spot. Bennett took an early lead in set one and won 6-2 before repeating the scoreline in the second set to claim the court in straight sets.

At the No. 3 court, Safiya Carrington earned her 14th singles win of the overall season with a straight set win over Carnicella. The two players split ten games in the first set at 5-5, but Carrington finished strong and won the final two games to secure the set at 7-5. The second set saw Carrington take an early lead and hold off a large charge from Carnicella to win 6-4 and give LSU a 3-2 lead.

The host team tied the match at 3-3 after No. 50 Arseneault defeated No. 22 Collins in a ranked battle at the No. 2 spot. Collins comfortably won the first set by a score of 6-1 before Arseneault responded with a 6-0 win in the second set to force a decisive third. In the third set, Arseneault took the lead and never lost as she went on to win the set, 6-3.

Auburn clinched a 4-3 victory at the No. 6 court, where Flach defeated doubles-foe Noor Carrington in three sets. Carrington won the first set, 6-3, before Flach narrowly edged the LSU Tiger in the second set by a score of 6-4 to extend the match to a third set. The final set saw Flach take down Carrington, 6-3, to complete the come-from-behind win and secure a team victory for the hosts.

LSU concludes the weekend with a match against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Alabama Tennis Stadium at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

#11 Auburn 4, #37 LSU 3

#27 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. #32 Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 6-1, 6-3 #50 Ariana Arseneault (AUB) def. #22 Kylie Collins (LSU) 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella (AUB) 7-5, 6-4 DJ Bennett (AUB) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-2, 6-2 Angella Okutoyi (AUB) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-2, 6-3 Adeline Flach (AUB) def. Noor Carrington (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

#55 Kylie Collins/Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. #20 Ariana Arseneault/Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 6-1 Safiya Carrington/Noor Carrington (LSU) def. #80 Adeline Flach/Angella Okutoyi (AUB) 6-1 DJ Bennett/Kaitlyn Carnicella (AUB) def. Nina Geissler/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-1