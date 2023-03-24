LSU Falls in Game 1 to Arkansas, 9-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas pinch hitter Reese Robinett broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th inning Friday with a three-run home run to lift the third-ranked Razorbacks to a 9-3 victory over top-ranked LSU inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU fell to 19-3 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play, while Arkansas improved to 20-2 on the year and 4-0 in conference play.

The teams will play two games on Saturday to complete the weekend series. The next game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CT first pitch Saturday and will be televised on SEC Network. The second game on Saturday will start at 6:30 p.m. CT, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Both games on Saturday will also be broadcast on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes had another impressive outing on the mound Friday, tossing his sixth straight double-digit strikeout game. He finished with a no-decision after tossing 7.0 innings and allowing one run on two hits. He added 12 strikeouts to his nation’s-leading total of 71 on the season.

Razorback reliever Hagen Smith (4-0) earned the win after firing 4.2 innings and giving up three runs on five hits with three walks and eighth strikeouts.

“It was two good teams going at it,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “You can’t ask for a better performance than what Paul Skenes delivered today; it was complete domination. Unfortunately for us (Arkansas starter) Hunter Hollan was really good, and Hagen Smith is a guy we really had a hard time with last year. You have to credit those guys for executing pitches, so we have to re-set and get ready to go tomorrow.”

LSU reliever Chase Shores (0-1) who started the eighth inning and faced the first batter in the 10th, was charged with the loss, as he worked 2.0 innings and allowed one run on one hit.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the fourth, which started with a double from centerfielder Tavian Josenberger. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Peyton Stovall.

Razorback starter Hunter Hollan worked the first 5.1 innings and finished his outing allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

LSU catcher Brady Neal got the Tigers in the scoring column in the eighth inning with an opposite-field dinger to left field – the freshman’s second homer of the season. With the game tied, right fielder Josh Pearson and centerfielder Dylan Crews reached on a pair of singles.

Smith then retired third baseman Tommy White, and after LSU loaded the bases with a walk by second baseman Gavin Dugas, Smith induced a fly ball from first baseman Tre’ Morgan to end the inning.

The Razorbacks added a sac fly and a grand slam in the 10th after Robinett’s three-run homer to account for the final margin.