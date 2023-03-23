Women’s Tennis Faces Road Weekend at No. 11 Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Ala. – The LSU women’s tennis team (9-4, 2-3 SEC) is set for a weekend of SEC road matches when they take on No. 11 Auburn (13-4, 3-2 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT on Friday at the Yarborough Tennis Center before ending the weekend at the Alabama Tennis Stadium with a match against Alabama (9-6, 2-3 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

No. 11 Auburn (Mar. 24)

Alabama (Mar. 26)

Versus Auburn

LSU holds a 30-15 lead in the series history over the opposing Tigers. When the two teams met last season at the LSU Tennis Complex, LSU was defeated by a score of 6-1.

The hosting Tigers have enjoyed a strong season of play thus far, falling no lower than No. 15 in the team rankings and entering this week’s match at No. 11. In their 13-4 record includes wins over then-Top 25 opponents in the form of No. 22 Iowa State, No. 23 UCF, No. 17 San Diego and No. 8 Pepperdine. Three of their four losses have come to fellow Top 25 opponents, including current No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Georgia.

Auburn is led in singles play by senior Carolyn Ansari, a veteran for the program who has an 11-4 record playing at the No. 2 singles spot in dual matches this season. Ansari is ranked No. 32 in the latest singles rankings and is joined by teammate Ariana Arsenault. Arsenault, who checked in at No. 50, is 8-7 at the top singles spot for the Tigers this season and has three ranked wins to her name. The pair has also led the team in doubles, winning seven matches at the top court and earning a spot at No. 20 in the latest doubles rankings.

Versus Alabama

In the series history, the Tigers have the advantage over the Crimson Tide by a margin of 34-16. The teams last met in 2022 at the LSU Tennis Complex, where Safiya Carrington, Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz scored singles victories as Alabama narrowly defeated LSU, 4-3.

The Crimson Tide enter the weekend with a 9-6 overall record, 2-3 in SEC play. The host team boasts a perfect 6-0 record at the Alabama Tennis Stadium this season and will look to keep their perfect home record past the weekend. Sophomore Loudmilla Bencheikh and graduate student Ola Piatek lead the Crimson Tide with nine singles wins in dual matches this season and are narrowly trailed by Klara Milicevic with eight wins.

In doubles, Bencheikh and Anna Marie Hiser are 5-3 at the No. 1 and 2 doubles spots for the team with three wins over ranked opponents since SEC play started. The duo was ranked No. 34 in the latest ITA doubles rankings.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU split its last session of matches, going 1-1 in the process. The Tigers fell at No. 2 Texas A&M by a score of 5-2 on Friday night but returned to the LSU Tennis Complex and bounced back with a 6-1 win over Alcorn State on Monday.

Two Tigers are ranked in singles, and one doubles duo is ranked in the latest ITA rankings. In singles, Kylie Collins checked in at No. 22 while Anastasiya Komar joins her at No. 27. LSU’s leading doubles pair of Komar and freshman Nikita Vishwase moved to No. 30 after a few weeks of not playing together. As a team, the Tigers are ranked No. 37.

Anastasiya Komar has led from the front for the Tigers in both singles and doubles this spring. In singles, her 12-0 record in dual play leads the team and she has scored singles points in all but one match this season for the Tigers. The Belarus native has won nine of those 12 matches in straight sets and has three wins against ranked foes in the spring. In doubles, her partnership with Vishwase has been the most successful pairing with the two having a record of 7-1 when playing together at the top doubles court.

Doubles play has been a strong point for the Tigers in dual matches this season. The top court has posted a record of 8-2, No. 2 has a record of 7-2 and the No. 3 court boasts a 9-4 tally for a total record of 24-8. The Tigers have secured the doubles point in ten out of 13 matches this season.

