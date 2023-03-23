No. 3 LSU Women's Golf Team Back In Action At Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – For the first time in almost a month, the No. 3-ranked LSU women’s golf team returns to action for the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset South Carolina.

LSU is the defending champion of the tournament, winning by one shot over Illinois with a score of 27-over par 891 (297-302-292), rallying from fourth in the final round.

The Tigers have four team wins to date in the 2022-23 season, including the last two events in February at The Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida and the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina. It marks the first time a women’s golf team has four team wins in a wraparound season since the 2011-12 Tigers won four times.

Only once in the history of the program as an LSU women’s team won five events in a season, the 1985-86 campaign when the Tigers won five times.

The field, besides LSU and host Clemson, includes: Columbia, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Illinois, Kent State, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, North Carolina Wilmington, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Vanderbilt comes in ranked No. 16 in the latest Golfstat performance poll, with Ole Miss at 17 and Oklahoma State at No. 22. Kentucky is at 26 and Clemson is at 28 in the latest rankings.

LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad won the event last year with a final round of 68 to finish 54 holes at 4-under par 212 and senior Latanna Stone was seventh in the event a year ago. Both will be in a lineup that has remained the same through out the spring.

With both of them will be junior Carla Tejedo, who was also a part of last year’s winning squad along with sophomore transfer Aine Donegan and freshman Edit Hertzman. Hertzman is coming off a strong second-place outing last time out in the Rucker.

LSU will be off in the second wave off of hole No. 1 on Friday in the first round, starting at 9 a.m. with Kent State, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Live scoring for the event can be found on Golfstat.com.

This will be the final regular season golf event for the women’s team. Lindblad, Stone and Tejedo will head straight to Augusta, Georgia for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur which begins on Wednesday. The team will again compete beginning on April 12 at the Southeastern Conference championships in Birmingham.