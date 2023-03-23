Burrell Named to the Bowerman Post-NCAA Indoor Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their Men’s Post-NCAA Indoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List Thursday afternoon. Junior Sean Burrell makes his eighth appearance on the prestigious list, the second most among current watch-list members.

During the indoor season the Zachary, La., native ran the 400 meter multiple times, ending with a season-best time of 46.37 seconds at the Razorback Invitational. Burrell was also a part of the 4×400-meter relay team that clocked a time of 3:05.91 at the Tyson Invitational.

The master of the 400-meter hurdles is listed to run the men’s 400 meter and the 4×400-meter relay this Saturday, March 25, at the Battle on the Bayou.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

