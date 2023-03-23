Bryant, Finnegan Named 2023 WCGA Regular Season All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan were named 2023 Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Regular Season All-Americans, announced by the association on Thursday morning.

All-America honors are awarded to the gymnasts who finished in the top-16 of the final NQS event rankings. Those individually ranked in the top-eight earned first team honors while those in spots nine through sixteen earned second-team honors. LSU has now combined to earn 293 honors in program history.

A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant finished the regular season as the No. 4 gymnast in the nation and placed amongst the top performers on vault, bars and floor. The junior competed in the all-around in every regular season competition for the Tigers and recorded five meets with scores of 9.900+ on all four events.

Her career high all-around score came in the squad’s regular season finale against West Virginia, where she recorded history and posted three perfect scores and tied for the highest all-around score in school history with her finish of 39.875 on the night.

Bryant’s front handspring-front pike half is considered to be one of the best vaults in all NCAA gymnastics as she finished ranked at the top in the event with her NQS of 9.980.

She owns scores of 9.900 or higher on vault in every meet this season and recorded three 10’s in 2023 against Missouri, Alabama and West Virginia. She owns eight perfect scores on the event in her career.

Bryant also finished No. 6 in the nation on floor and No. 14 on bars. She had eight combined meets with scores over 9.900 and recorded her first career 10’s on the events in the same night against West Virginia to move her career total to 10 and place her at the top for most career perfect scores in program history.

The honors mark Bryant’s third career All-America honors on vault and second on bars, floor and in the all-around.

Finnegan earned her first career honors on floor, beam and the all-around for her performance during the regular season. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native finished ranked No. 4 on floor, No. 6 on beam and No. 12 in the all-around.

The sophomore owns an NQS of 9.965 on floor and recorded nine meets of 9.900+ performances on the event. She recorded her first career perfect score on floor this season against Georgia and posted another at Alabama.

On beam, Finnegan had nine meets with scores of 9.900 or better and recorded her first perfect score on the event against Florida.

Bryant, Finnegan and the Tigers get ready to begin NCAA postseason competition at the Denver Regional on Friday, March 31. LSU will compete in session one of the second round against No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia and Nebraska at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The squad will fight for their spot in the NCAA Championships on April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

All-Around



Rank First Name Last Name Team NQS 1 Jade Carey Oregon State 39.82 2 Jordan Chiles UCLA 39.81 3 Trinity Thomas Florida 39.75 4 Haleigh Bryant LSU 39.725 5 Jordan Bowers Oklahoma 39.685 6 Selena Harris UCLA 39.68 7 Leanne Wong Florida 39.675 8 Sierra Brooks Michigan 39.665 9 Sunisa Lee Auburn 39.655 10 Luisa Blanco Alabama 39.64 11 Raena Worley Kentucky 39.625 12 Aleah Finnegan LSU 39.61 13 Kayla Dicello Florida 39.605 14 Andi Li California 39.585 15 Abby Heiskell Michigan 39.58 16 Jessica Hutchinson Denver 39.575

Vault

Rank First Name Last Name Team NQS 1 Haleigh Bryant LSU 9.98 2 Jade Carey Oregon State 9.96 3 Jordan Chiles UCLA 9.95 4 Katherine Levasseur Oklahoma 9.945 5(t) Sierra Brooks Michigan 9.94 5(t) Jocelyn Moore Missouri 9.94 7 Mya Lauzon California 9.93 8(t) Gabby Wilson Michigan 9.925 8(t) Cassie Stevens Auburn 9.925 8(t) Danielle Sievers Oklahoma 9.925 11(t) Jordan Bowers Oklahoma 9.92 11(t) Mya Hooten Minnesota 9.92 11(t) Maddie Quarles Minnesota 9.92 14(t) Selena Harris UCLA 9.915 14(t) Suki Pfister Ball State 9.915 14(t) Chae Campbell UCLA 9.915 14(t) Trinity Thomas Florida 9.915 14(t) Jaedyn Rucker Utah 9.915

Uneven Bars

Rank First Name Last Name Team NQS 1 Jordan Chiles UCLA 9.98 2 Trinity Thomas Florida 9.975 3 Leanne Wong Florida 9.97 4(t) Jade Carey Oregon State 9.965 4(t) Sunisa Lee Auburn 9.965 6(t) Audrey Davis Oklahoma 9.96 6(t) Andi Li California 9.96 8(t) Madelyn Williams California 9.955 8(t) Lali Dekanoidze North Carolina 9.955 10(t) Mara Titarsolej LIU 9.945 10(t) Jordan Bowers Oklahoma 9.945 12(t) Natalie Wojcik Michigan 9.94 12(t) Selena Harris UCLA 9.94 14(t) Kayla Dicello Florida 9.935 14(t) Emily Lopez Boise State 9.935 14(t) Sierra Brooks Michigan 9.935 14(t) Haleigh Bryant LSU 9.935

Balance Beam

Rank First Name Last Name Team NQS 1 Maile O’Keefe Utah 9.98 2 Jade Carey Oregon State 9.975 3 Luisa Blanco Alabama 9.97 4 Kara Eaker Utah 9.965 5 Ragan Smith Oklahoma 9.96 6 Aleah Finnegan LSU 9.955 7(t) Mya Lauzon California 9.95 7(t) Jordan Bowers Oklahoma 9.95 9(t) Mia Takekawa Illinois 9.945 9(t) Trinity Thomas Florida 9.945 9(t) Kayla Dicello Florida 9.945 9(t) Helen Hu Missouri 9.945 9(t) Isabella Magnelli Kentucky 9.945 9(t) Selena Harris UCLA 9.945 15(t) Leanne Wong Florida 9.94 15(t) Cristal Isa Utah 9.94 15(t) Natalie Wojcik Michigan 9.94

Floor