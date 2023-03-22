Season Tickets Request List Open for 2023 LSU Volleyball Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The season tickets request list and renewal launch for the 2023 LSU volleyball season begins Wednesday, March 22.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can join the request list today by clicking here.

The deadline to sign up for the initial request list is April 17 and the deadline for ticket renewals is set for June 1. Season tickets will go on sale officially on April 17 as well.

Reserved seating for the upcoming season in Sections 103 and 104 is available for $60, and courtside season ticket packages are available for $160 ($60 season ticket, $100 Tradition Fund Contribution). General admission season tickets can be purchased at $30.

Fans can also sign up for Geaux-Mail, LSU’s free ticketing email system, to receive notifications when tickets go on sale each season.

Don’t miss out on exclusive LSU Volleyball auction items and experiences in support of the team. Bidding closes April 14 for the LSU Volleyball Silent Auction.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

