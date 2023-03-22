Ofili Receiving Votes for the Bowerman Post-NCAA Indoor Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their Post-NCAA Indoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Junior Favour Ofili is now receiving votes after appearing on the watch list all throughout the indoor season.

The indoor saw Ofili reach new heights in both the 60 meter and 200 meter. The Nigerian native reset her African and LSU records in the 200 meter twice during the season. Ofili set her new best first at the Tyson Invitational on February 11 with a time of 22.36 seconds. She once again reached a new best at the NCAA Indoor Championships to close out the season with a time of 22.11 seconds. Entering the year her previous best came in at 22.46 seconds.

In the 60 meter she finished the season with a new personal-best time of 7.14 seconds which she ran at the NCAA Indoor Championships also. Her new personal-best puts her in a tie for fifth on the all-time LSU performance list with Kortnei Johnson.

Ofili closed out the 2023 indoor season as an SEC champion and a two-time First Team All-American.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Post-NCAA Indoor Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

