LSU Sends Three Athletes to NCAA's in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Three LSU athletes are set to compete in the 2023 NCAA Championships starting Thursday, as they vie for national titles inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota’s campus.

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry, who won the 50-yard free and 100-yard free at the 2022 NCAA Championships will compete in the same events at this year’s rendition. Alongside Curry, the Tigers send divers Adrian Abadia and Carson Paul. Abadia will compete on the springboard events and Paul will dive off the tower on the final day. LSU’s participating athletes begin Thursday at 10 a.m. CT with the prelim session.

Live results can be found on the MeetMobile app, plus heat sheets and results can be accessed on the NCAA Championships main homepage shortly after each session. The central location to find this information can be found on GopherSports.com.

At this time All-session packages are sold out. To buy single-session tickets, click HERE. Parking information for the 2023 NCAA Championships can be found HERE.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday, March 23

10 a.m. CT – Prelims

500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter

6 p.m. CT – Finals

500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter, 200 Free Relay

Friday, March 24

10 a.m. CT – Prelims

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter

6 p.m. CT – Finals

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. CT – Prelims

200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform

6 p.m. CT – Finals

1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay