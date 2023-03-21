Week Six National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – Week six of the national rankings has LSU in the top 15 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, and rank No. 10 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 12 in the Extra Inning Softball Poll.

The Tigers fall to No. 10 in the USA Softball Poll and to No. 15 in the NFCA Poll. LSU fell to 2-4 in SEC play after three losses to No. 3/4 Tennessee last weekend.

LSU will take on McNeese tonight at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park before hitting the road for a three-game series at Ole Miss, March 24-26 in Oxford, Miss.

