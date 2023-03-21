LSU's Drew Doyle Finishes T6 At All-American Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Drew Doyle posted an even par round of 72 to finish up the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas at 4-under par and a tie for sixth place in a field of 108 players.

Doyle, a junior from Louisville, posted rounds of 72-68-72 to finish at 212, three shots out of medalist honors captured by Jake Hall of Tennessee, who posted 68-69-72 for a 7-under 209 over the par 72 Golf Club of Houston layout.

As a team, LSU finished in seventh place with a 9-over score of 873. The Tigers posted rounds of 287 and 289 on Monday and 297 on Tuesday for their final total.

Ole Miss won the tournament with a 9-under 855 total, four shots better than Tennessee and Louisville, both at 859. Kansas State was fourth at 866 (+2) with Sam Houston in fifth at 868 (+4) and Arkansas State one shot in front of LSU at 8-over 872. The Tigers were four shots clear of host Houston in eighth at +13 877.

Cohen Trolio shot 74 on Tuesday to finish 54 holes at 2-over 218 and a T17 finish, while Garrett Barber shot his second consecutive even par round of 72 to finish at 3-over 219 and a T21 finish.

As a team, LSU led the field on the par 3 holes at 2-under par for the tournament and finished third on the par 5 holes at 15-under par. As a team, LSU collected 50 birdies in the competition. Doyle led the field on the par 3 holes with a score of 4-under par. Doyle collected 13 birdies, tied for fourth best in the competition.

In the separate All-American Individual taking place on the Golf Club of Houston Member Course, Michael Sanders finished at 4-over 220 and took home a top finish at T7. Sanders shot rounds of 70-75-75 over the three-round, two-day event that included 33 players.

The Tigers are next back on the course on April 3 and 4 at the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi.