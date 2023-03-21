Beach Climbs to No. 5 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team climbs to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU climbs back into the top 5 after going 2-2 at the March to May tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Tigers are home this weekend for the LSU Beach Invitational. LSU will play UNO, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No. 13 Washington on Saturday and No. 4 FSU and Southern Miss on Sunday.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: MARCH 21

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 TCU (27) 559 16-0 1 2 USC 537 13-1 2 3 UCLA (1) 496 18-1 3 4 Florida State 480 16-2 4 5 LSU 438 13-4 6 6 GCU 403 12-4 7 7 LMU 397 12-1 5 8 Hawai’i 343 14-3 9 9 California 340 12-3 11 10 Stanford 325 11-6 8 11 Georgia State 258 10-7 10 12 Long Beach State 240 8-8 13 13 Washington 229 7-6 12 14 FAU 193 9-7 15 15 FIU 157 7-6 14 16 South Carolina 134 11-7 20 17 Stetson 110 9-7 16 18 Pepperdine 85 8-3 18 19 Arizona 75 10-3 17 20 Tulane 47 11-5 19

Others receiving votes: FGCU (16), Coastal Carolina (7), Arizona State (4), Cal Poly (3) and Boise State (2).

Next Poll: March 28