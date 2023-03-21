Beach Climbs to No. 5 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team climbs to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
LSU climbs back into the top 5 after going 2-2 at the March to May tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Tigers are home this weekend for the LSU Beach Invitational. LSU will play UNO, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No. 13 Washington on Saturday and No. 4 FSU and Southern Miss on Sunday.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: MARCH 21
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|TCU (27)
|559
|16-0
|1
|2
|USC
|537
|13-1
|2
|3
|UCLA (1)
|496
|18-1
|3
|4
|Florida State
|480
|16-2
|4
|5
|LSU
|438
|13-4
|6
|6
|GCU
|403
|12-4
|7
|7
|LMU
|397
|12-1
|5
|8
|Hawai’i
|343
|14-3
|9
|9
|California
|340
|12-3
|11
|10
|Stanford
|325
|11-6
|8
|11
|Georgia State
|258
|10-7
|10
|12
|Long Beach State
|240
|8-8
|13
|13
|Washington
|229
|7-6
|12
|14
|FAU
|193
|9-7
|15
|15
|FIU
|157
|7-6
|14
|16
|South Carolina
|134
|11-7
|20
|17
|Stetson
|110
|9-7
|16
|18
|Pepperdine
|85
|8-3
|18
|19
|Arizona
|75
|10-3
|17
|20
|Tulane
|47
|11-5
|19
Others receiving votes: FGCU (16), Coastal Carolina (7), Arizona State (4), Cal Poly (3) and Boise State (2).
Next Poll: March 28