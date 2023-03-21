Armstrong, Fleming, and Pedigo Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that Alia Armstrong, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Tzuriel Pedigo were all named as SEC weekly honorees on Tuesday afternoon. This is the first list of weekly honors for the 2023 outdoor season.

Armstrong recorded two NCAA-leading times over the weekend at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla. In her first meet back since the first meet of indoor season, Armstrong took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.06 seconds (+1.9). She then took part of the 4×100-meter relay team that placed first among collegians with a time of 44.02 seconds. Both times recorded this weekend rank first in the nation and SEC.

Along with Armstrong, Fleming also registered a pair of nation-leading times last week at the Hurricane Invitational. He placed first in the 100m with a time of 10.13 seconds (+2.0) to rank first nationally. He was also a member of the winning 4×100-meter relay team that placed first with a time of 39.02 seconds.

Pedigo placed first in the javelin throw at the Hurricane Invitational with a mark of 244’ 7” (74.54m) on his second throw of the morning. His throw ranks second in the nation and first in the SEC.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Da’Marcus Fleming – Men’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Tzuriel Pedigo – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week (March 21)

