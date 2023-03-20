Women’s Tennis Defeats Alcorn State, 6-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (9-4) took down the Alcorn State Lady Braves (5-12) by a score of 6-1 on Monday inside the LSU Tennis Complex.

“Proud of our ladies for their performance today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “Especially happy for Noor (Carrington) getting her first singles win in dual play and Carolina Arnold making her college debut today in singles. Now we turn attention to the upcoming road weekend as we prepare for two tough opponents in Auburn and then Alabama.”

Alcorn State could only field two doubles teams, so the Tigers claimed court three by default.

LSU clinched the doubles point at the top doubles spot when the No. 22-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase dropped only one game in a 6-1 win over Tangia Riley-Cordington and Aizat Zholdakayeva.

The Tigers finished doubles perfect just moments later as Noor Carrington and Nina Geissler defeated Jaime Edwards and Mikaela Konstantinov by a score of 6-2 at the No. 2 doubles court.

Alcorn State only had five players available for singles play, so the Tigers claimed the No. 6 singles spot by default and entered the round with a 2-0 lead.

No. 26 Komar played a flawless match at the top court over Tangia Riley-Cordington, sweeping her opponent by a score of 6-0, 6-0. With the win, Komar advances to 12-0 in dual matches and a team-high 26-5 singles record on the overall season.

LSU clinched the match at the No. 3 spot, where Vishwase defeated Konstantinov. Vishwase dropped only one game in the first set en route to a 6-1 win. In the second set, Vishwase continued her strong start and won 6-2 to secure the court and take her win total on the overall season to 12.

At the No. 4 singles, Noor Carrington won her first singles match in dual play with a straight set win over Nicole Kells. Carrington opened the match in good form and won the first set with ease, 6-1. In the second set, Carrington overcame a slow start on her way to a 6-3 win to make it 5-0 in the team match.

Alcorn State’s lone point of the match came from the No. 5 court, where Edwards defeated Caroline Arnold in her collegiate debut. The two battled in a close first set, but Edwards narrowly held on to win, 6-4. In the second set, Edwards defeated Arnold by a score of 6-2.

The final point of the match went to the Tigers after Geissler defeated Zholdakayeva at the No 2 singles. Geissler took the first set with ease, 6-2. In the second set, Zholdakayeva battled back and hung with the Tiger for multiple games. Geissler finished the match with composure, however, as she won 6-4 to secure her 12th singles win on the season.

LSU travels to the state of Alabama for a weekend on the road, beginning with No. 8 Auburn at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 24.

#38 LSU 6, Alcorn State 1

Singles competition

#26 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Tangia Riley-Cordington (ASU) 6-0, 6-0 Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Aizat Zholdakayeva (ASU) 6-2, 6-4 Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Mikaela Konstantinov (ASU) 6-1, 6-2 Noor Carrington (LSU) def. Nicole Kells (ASU) 6-1, 6-3 Jaime Edwards (ASU) def. Caroline Arnold (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) def. No player (ASU), by default

Doubles competition

#22 Anastasiya Komar/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Tangia Riley-Cordington/Aizat Zholdakayeva (ASU) 6-1 Noor Carrington/Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Jaime Edwards/Mikaela Konstantinov (ASU) 6-2 Maggie Cubitt/Caroline Arnold (LSU) def. No player/No player (ASU), by default