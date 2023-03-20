LSU Women’s Basketball Sendoff To Sweet Sixteen

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans will have the opportunity to send the women’s basketball team off on Wednesday to the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday as the team departs campus for Greenville, S.C. in preparation of its game on Friday against Utah.

The sendoff will take place at noon on Wednesday in front of Tiger Stadium’s Gate 6, across from the LSU Athletic Administration Building. Fans coming to campus for the sendoff can park in lot 404.

LSU is in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2014 as Coach Kim Mulkey has led the Tigers there in her second season at the helm of the program. LSU defeated Michigan Sunday night in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament, 66-42.