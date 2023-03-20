Kloth and Nuss Claim the World Beach Pro Tour La Paz Championship

La Paz, Mexico – Former LSU Beach Volleyball standouts Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth proved yet again that they are one of the top women’s teams in the world.

After going 36-0 together their final season at LSU, Kloth and Nuss have continued their elite play into the professional world. With this being their second season on the international stage, this is Kloth and Nuss’ third world title. Their previous world titles came from the Kusadasi Challenge in Turkiye and they Coolangatta Futures in Australia.

28 different pairs went into the tournament, while Kloth and Nuss came in as the 2nd seed. The pair faced a fellow American pair, Savvy Simo and Toni Rodriguez. The first set was a battle until mid-way through then Kloth and Nuss took control of the match. The pair won the first set 21-16 and the second set 21-13.

Rodriguez is a former LSU Beach Volleyball player that is in her first season back on the international stage after an injury in AVP New Orleans last season. Rodriguez battled all the way through the tournament going undefeated until the finals.