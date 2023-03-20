Gymnastics Week 11 Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team (8-5, 4-3 SEC) remains sixth in the latest Road To National rankings after finishing third at the SEC Championships.

The squad remains in the top-10 for the ninth consecutive week after improving their NQS with their score of 197.800 at the conference championships on Saturday. The Tigers also rank in the top-10 rankings in all four events for the second consecutive week as they placed third on vault, third on floor, ninth on bars and tenth on beam.

LSU owns an NQS of 49.500 on vault, 49.420 on bars, 49.415 on beam and 49.595 on floor.

The Tigers competed in Session II of the SEC Championships alongside top-seeded Florida, third seed Kentucky and fourth seed Alabama and recorded the program’s third highest overall score at the meet with their score on the night.



LSU owns an NQS of 197.840, which is the average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away and the highest score dropped. The Tigers six scores are 198.100, 198.025 and 197.700 from home meets and 197.975, 197.800 and 197.700 away from the PMAC.



Junior Haleigh Bryant continues to be one of the top gymnasts in the nation as she ranks fourth in the country. The junior holds the No. 1 spot on vault with her NQS of 9.980 and also ranks in the top-20 on bars and floor.

Bryant ranks No. 14 on bars with her NQS of 9.935 and No. 6 on floor with her NQS of 9.955.



Sophomore Aleah Finnegan also ranks as the No. 12 gymnast in the country and owns two top-20 spots in the event rankings. She ranks No. 6 on beam with an NQS of 9.955 and No. 4 on floor with an NQS of 9.965.

LSU earned the second seed in the NCAA Denver Regional and will prepare to compete in the first session of the second round on Friday, March 31, at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN Plus.



Week 11 Road To National Rankings (3/20/23)

