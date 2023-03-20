Doyle Paces LSU on First Day of All-American Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle continued his outstanding play as of late, firing a second round score of 4-under 68 on the opening day of the All-America Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Houston.

The tournament, being held at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas, concludes on Tuesday with the final 18 holes. Live scoring for the event can be found at www.golfstat.com.

Doyle, who is coming off a second-place finish at the Louisiana Classics last week in Lafayette, opened the day shooting even par 72. He followed that with a second round that included five birdies, including three over a four-hole stretch on the back nine, to shoot 68. His two-round total of 4-under 140 puts him in a tie for fourth place heading into the final 18 holes.

In seven events this year, Doyle has finished in the Top 10 four times with three of those coming as Top 5 showings.

Houston’s Santiago De La Fuente and Tennessee’s Jake Hall lead the individual tournament at 7-under par. They are followed by Max Kennedy of Louisville at 6-under.

As a team, the Tigers put together rounds of 287 and 289 to stand at level par and in fifth place in the 21-team event. Louisville leads the tournament with a 36-hole score of 10-under, followed by Kansas State, Ole Miss and Tennessee at 2-under.

Other individual scores for LSU on Monday include Cohen Trolio at even-par 144 (71-73), Garrett Barber tied for 33rd at 3-over 147 (75-72), Connor Gaunt at 3-over 147 (71-76) and Luke Haskew tied for 65th at 7-over 151 (73-78).

Michael Sanders is LSU’s lone competitor in the individual tournament and he’s tied for fifth place following rounds of 70-75.