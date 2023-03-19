Women’s Tennis Hosts Alcorn State in Monday Morning Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (8-4, 2-3 SEC) will host the Alcorn State Lady Braves (5-11) in a rare Monday morning match at 11 a.m. CT on March 20 inside the LSU Tennis Complex.

Alcorn State (Mar. 20)

The Matchup

LSU has a perfect 3-0 record over Alcorn State in the series history. The teams will meet on Monday for the first time since the 2018 dual season, where LSU won at the LSU Tennis Complex by a score of 4-1.

The Lady Braves enter the match with a 5-11 record on the season. In conference play in the SWAC, Alcorn State is 3-1. They’re led in singles play by Nicole Kells, who is 8-10 on the season.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU was last in action on Friday night in Bryan-College Station, Texas as the Tigers fell to No. 2 Texas A&M by a score of 5-2. The points on the night came from Anastasiya Komar, who earned a 6-3, 6-3 straight set win over Salma Ewing, and Nikita Vishwase, who earned her first ranked singles win of her collegiate career with a three-set victory over No. 80 Daria Smetannikov, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

In the latest ITA individual rankings, LSU’s ranked trio remained present. In singles, Kylie Collins leads the Tigers at No. 17 while Anastasiya Komar sits at No. 26. LSU’s leading doubles pair of Komar and freshman Nikita Vishwase round out the trio by checking in at No. 22. As a team, the Tigers are ranked No. 38.

Anastasiya Komar has a perfect 11-0 record in dual play, scoring singles points in all but one match this season for the Tigers. The Belarus native has won eight of those 11 matches in straight sets and has three wins against ranked foes in the spring.

Doubles play has been a strong point for the Tigers in dual matches this season. The top court has posted a record of 7-2, No. 2 has a record of 6-2 and the No. 3 court boasts an 8-4 tally for a total record of 21-8. The Tigers have secured the doubles point in nine out of 12 matches this season.

Monday’s match is the final non-conference match of the regular season for the Tigers. In non-conference play, LSU has posted a 6-1 record thus far this season.

