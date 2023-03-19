LSU Men's Golf Back in Action at All-American Intercollegiate in Houston

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team returns to action on Monday as the Tigers take part in the All-American Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Houston at the Golf Club of Houston.

The Golf Club of Houston, located in Humble, Texas, is a 7,067-yard, par 72 layout. The team event will be played on the tournament course, while the individual field will take place on the member course.

The 21-team field will open with 36 holes starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday followed by the final round on Tuesday. LSU will be joined in the field by a pair of SEC schools in Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The Tigers are paired with Southern Miss, Sam Houston and Louisville for the first round on Monday. LSU enters the Houston tournament coming off a fourth place showing at last week’s Louisiana Classics hosted by Louisiana-Lafayette.

LSU’s lineup features Drew Doyle, who is coming off a second-place finish last week at the Louisiana Classics. Doyle leads the Tigers with a 71.14 stroke average and he’s posted four Top 10 finishes, including three Top 5s, in seven tournaments this year.

Doyle will be joined in the lineup by Garret Barber, Cohen Trolio, Luke Haskew and Connor Gaunt. Michael Sanders will compete as an individual for the Tigers.

Barber is back in the lineup after missing last week’s tournament. Barber, who has a 71.77 career stroke average in 127 rounds, is second on the team with a 71.44 average this year. He’s followed by Haskew at 72.39, Gaunt 73.56 and Trolio 74.33.

Live scoring for the event can be found at www.golfstat.com.