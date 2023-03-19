LSU Falls to A&M in Series Finale, 8-6

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 11 Texas A&M struck for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to erase a 6-4 deficit, and the Aggies defeated top-ranked LSU, 8-6, in Blue Bell Park.

The loss ended LSU’s 13-game win streak, as the Tigers are 18-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Texas A&M improved to 14-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Central Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Run-scoring singles by centerfielder Stanley Tucker and shortstop Hunter Haas highlighted the Aggies’ eighth-inning rally, as Texas A&M salvaged Game 3 of the teams’ opening SEC series.

Texas A&M reliever Will Johnston (2-0) earned the win, as he fired three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

LSU reliever Christian Little (2-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in 1.0 inning with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I’m proud of the way our guys prepared and competed over the course of the weekend,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We played great baseball for the majority of the weekend. We didn’t allow a ton of free bases from the mound, but we did today, and Texas A&M is a good enough team to cash in when that happens.

“I felt like we gave a good effort, but we obviously wanted to finish off the series with a win today.”

The Tigers raced to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning as second baseman Gavin Dugas drew a bases-loaded walk, leftfielder Josh Pearson ripped a two-run single and shortstop Jordan Thompson provided an RBI single.

The Aggies narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the bottom of the first when first baseman Jack Moss launched his first home run of the season.

LSU added a run in the second inning when centerfielder Dylan Crews doubled and scored on third baseman Tommy White’s single.

Texas A&M reduced the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth when Haas delivered a two-run double.

The Tigers increased their lead to 6-4 in the seventh when catcher Brady Neal lifted a sacrifice fly.