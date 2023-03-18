LSU Track & Field Wins 12 Events at the Hurricane Invitational

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the Hurricane Invitational on Saturday. The two-day meet hosted by the University of Miami at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla., saw the Tigers win 12 event titles.

Final Results

The reigning NCAA 100-meter hurdle champion, Alia Armstrong, made an impressive outdoor-season debut. In heat one Armstrong clocked a legal time of 13.06 seconds (+1.9 m/s), beating out the next closest with a time of 13.82 seconds. Right behind her in second place was Shani’a Bellamy with a time of 13.35 seconds (+2.6 m/s).

LSU had it’s way in the men’s javelin throw to kick off the day. Tzuriel Pedigo led the way for the Tigers landing the event-winning throw of 244’ 7” (74.54m) on his second attempt of the day. In third and fourth were two more Tigers in Jackson Rimes and Jack Larriviere, who both landed personal bests. Rimes took third with a throw of 226’ 11” (69.16m), while Larriviere landed a throw of 218’ 4” (66.55m) to take fourth place.

Cindy Bourdier cruised her way to a first-place finish in the women’s 1500 meter with a time of 4:21.95. Her time was just under a second off of making LSU’s all-time performance list. Before coming to the USA her previous best time was 4:30.17, shaving close to nine seconds off.

The freshman Ella Chesnut took first in the women’s 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:51.80. Her winning time ranks 21st in collegiate history.

The relay teams took three of the four events this weekend. The men’s 4×100-meter relay team won with a time of 39.02 seconds, while the 4×400 team won with a time of 3:06.00. The women’s 4×400 team won their event with a time 3:33.13.

Additional Event Winners

Lorena Rangel-Batres – 800 meter – 2:09.05

Will Dart – 2000-meter steeplechase – 6:11.25

Additional Personal Bests

Ashton Hicks – 200 meter – 21.09

Mats Swanson – 400 meter – 48.40

Montana Monk – 1500 meter – 4:38.89

Gwyneth Hughes – 1500 meter – 4:43.00

Up Next

LSU is heading home for their first home meet of the outdoor season. Battle on the Bayou is a one-day meet that will be held on Saturday, March 25.

