Track & Field Wraps up Day One of the Hurricane Invitational

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Hurricane Invitational on Friday. The two-day meet is hosted by the University of Miami at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla., and saw freshman Jaden James land in the LSU record books for discus on day one.

Final Results

The highlight of the day came with James landing a personal-best throw of 183′ 7″ (55.97m) in the men’s discus. The freshman’s PR came on his fifth throw of the afternoon, earning him first pace in his first collegiate event and tenth on LSU’s all-time performance list. James landed all six of his attempts, landing other notable throws of 178’ 5” (54.38m) and 176’ 9” (53.88m). Not far behind James was John Meyer with a new personal-best throw of 176’ 2” (53.70m) in third place.

In the men’s pole vault both Kameron Aime and Beau Domingue found themselves with outdoor personal-bests. Domingue took first with a vault of 16’ 10.75” (5.15m), clearing the height on his second attempt. Aime took second with his first-ever clearance above five meters at 16’ 6.75” (5.05m) on his first attempt.

Additional Personal Bests

Jevan Parara – Hammer throw – 164’ 1”

Luke Witte – Hammer throw – 192’ 6”

Johanna Duplantis – Pole vault – 12’ 1.5”

Aly Jo Warren – Pole vault – 12’ 1.5”

Emery Prentice – Pole vault – 12’ 5.5”

Jevan Parara – Discus throw – 160’ 4”

Up Next

LSU is prepared for day two of the Hurricane Invitational held in Coral Gables, Fla.

