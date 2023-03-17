Tiger Golfers Now Ranked Third In Women's Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team jumped four spots to third in the March edition of the Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll announced on Friday.
LSU, coming off back-to-back team titles in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida and the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, moved from sixth to third in the poll behind only Stanford and Wake Forest which are 1-2 respectively.
The Tigers play their final regular season event March 24-26 at the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina.
The next Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll will be released on Friday, April 7.
DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL
Rank/University (First Place Votes)/Points
1/Stanford University (20)/524
2/Wake Forest University (1)/502
3/LSU/478
4/University of South Carolina/454
5/University of Oregon/439
T6/Mississippi State University/392
T6/San Jose State University/392
8/Texas A&M University/391
9/University of Texas/358
10/Auburn University/332
11/Arizona State University/323
T12/Florida State University/282
T12/University of Southern California/282
14/Baylor University/270
15/University of Arizona/224
16/Vanderbilt University/196
17/University of Mississippi/175
18/University of Virginia/164
19/Oklahoma State University/132
20/University of Central Florida/130
21/University of Florida/128
22/Northwestern University/72
23/The Ohio State University/56
T24/Iowa State University/32
T24/Southern Methodist University/32
Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine University (29); Duke University (22); University of California, Los Angeles (9); University of Kentucky (5)