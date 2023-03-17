Tiger Golfers Now Ranked Third In Women's Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team jumped four spots to third in the March edition of the Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll announced on Friday.

LSU, coming off back-to-back team titles in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida and the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, moved from sixth to third in the poll behind only Stanford and Wake Forest which are 1-2 respectively.

The Tigers play their final regular season event March 24-26 at the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina.

The next Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll will be released on Friday, April 7.

DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank/University (First Place Votes)/Points

1/Stanford University (20)/524

2/Wake Forest University (1)/502

3/LSU/478

4/University of South Carolina/454

5/University of Oregon/439

T6/Mississippi State University/392

T6/San Jose State University/392

8/Texas A&M University/391

9/University of Texas/358

10/Auburn University/332

11/Arizona State University/323

T12/Florida State University/282

T12/University of Southern California/282

14/Baylor University/270

15/University of Arizona/224

16/Vanderbilt University/196

17/University of Mississippi/175

18/University of Virginia/164

19/Oklahoma State University/132

20/University of Central Florida/130

21/University of Florida/128

22/Northwestern University/72

23/The Ohio State University/56

T24/Iowa State University/32

T24/Southern Methodist University/32

Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine University (29); Duke University (22); University of California, Los Angeles (9); University of Kentucky (5)