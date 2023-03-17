LSU Gold
Swimming & Diving

MacNeil Adds Silver to Collection in 100-Fly at NCAA's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil added a silver medal to her collection of NCAA finishes in the 100-yard butterfly Friday after swimming in the most-anticipated race of the meet inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

MacNeil’s second-place finishing time of 48.51 was one of three times clocked under 49 seconds. With her claiming a spot in the top eight, she added her second first-team All-American honor as a Tiger. She placed sixth in the prelims with a time of 50.51 and dropped two seconds in the final.

MacNeil, the 2023 NCAA Champion in the 50-free, looks to add to her medal collection Saturday in the 100-free and 400-yard free relay.

In the other events on the day, LSU had four participants. For the second event of the day, the Tigers had Megan Barnes swimming in the 200-yard free. She claimed 56th place with a time of 1:47.72. In the 100-yard back, freshman Ella Varga placed 46th with a time of 53.29.

Over at the diving well, LSU had two representatives competing on the three-meter springboard. Chiara Pellacani finished in 19th place with a score of 298.95 and Helle Tuxen claimed 44th place with a score of 236.75.

The Tigers return to action Saturday for the final day of the 2023 NCAA Championships. LSU will have competitors in the following events: 200-yard back, 100-yard free, 200-yard fly and platform diving. The prelims begin at 9 a.m. CT.

ORDER OF EVENTS
Saturday, March 18
9 a.m. CT – Prelims
200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform
5 p.m. CT – Finals
1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay 

