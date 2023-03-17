Ballard Named To 2023 SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE – Junior Sierra Ballard was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team, announced by the league on Friday afternoon.

Ballard represents the gymnastics squad on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), where she serves on the special events committee. Her responsibilities on the committee includes helping organize events around campus for all student-athletes.

Community service is important to the Mandeville, Louisiana, native as she is heavily involved with efforts around gymnastics and throughout the Baton Rouge community.

This year, Ballard sold raffle tickets for the Dream Come True Foundation and made baskets for Basket of Hope, which serves Our Lady of the Lake patients and families. She also assisted at local food banks.

Continuing to serve her community, Ballard participated in the Blue-Ribbon Soiree to raise research money for prostate cancer, the Thankful Tiger drive and the Miracle Baseball League.

The junior also advocates for Athletes for Hope, which is a non-profit organization that helps student-athletes promote equality, diversion and inclusion within their community.