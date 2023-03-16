Women’s Tennis Hits the Road to Face No. 2 Texas A&M

Bryan-College Station, Texas – The LSU women’s tennis team (8-3, 2-2 SEC) will head west to the state of Texas to take on No. 2 Texas A&M (15-1, 4-0 SEC) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday.

No. 2 Texas A&M (Mar. 17)

The Matchup

LSU and Texas A&M will play for the 14th time in series history on Friday, with the Aggies holding a 10-3 record over the Tigers. When the teams met last season in Baton Rouge, Texas A&M won by a score of 7-0.

The Aggies enter the match with only one blemish on their record this season, a 4-2 defeat to then-No. 2 North Carolina at the ITA Indoor Championships in February. In their 15 wins this season, five have come against foes in the Top 25.

Texas A&M features six players in the ITA singles rankings, led by No. 5 Mary Stoiana. Stoina is 24-4 on the year in singles dating back to the fall and has eight wins against nationally ranked foes. Stoiana is joined by No. 49 Carson Branstine, No. 80 Daria Smetannikov, No. 83 Gianna Pielet, No. 90 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 106 Mia Kupres. In dual matches this year, the Aggies boast an overall record of 67-13 across all six courts.

Doubles play has also been a strong point for Texas A&M this season. The Aggies have claimed the doubles point in 14 out of 16 matches and have a record of 29-7 across the three courts. They are led in doubles by the No. 4-ranked pair of Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana, who are a perfect 9-0 in dual matches this season.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers were victorious in their Friday and Sunday SEC home matches last weekend, first taking down Missouri by a score of 5-2 on Friday night and then ending the weekend with another 5-2 win, this time over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the latest ITA individual rankings, LSU’s ranked trio remained present. In singles, Kylie Collins leads the Tigers at No. 17 while Anastasiya Komar sits at No. 26. LSU’s leading doubles pair of Komar and freshman Nikita Vishwase round out the trio by checking in at No. 22. As a team, the Tigers are ranked No. 38.

Anastasiya Komar has a perfect 10-0 record in dual play, scoring a singles point in all but one match this season for the Tigers. The Belarus native has won seven of those ten matches in straight sets and has three wins against ranked foes in the spring.

LSU has had strength in experience in singles play in SEC matches thus far this season. Seniors Nina Geissler and Safiya Carrington have earned three wins each at the No. 3 and 4 singles spots respectively. Graduate Student Mia Rabinowitz showed her reliability last weekend as she won her matches at the No. 6 spot to clinch both Friday and Sunday’s wins for the Tigers.

Doubles play has been a strong point for the Tigers in dual matches this season. The top court has posted a record of 7-1, No. 2 has a record of 6-2 and the No. 3 court boasts a 8-3 tally for a total record of 21-6. The Tigers have secured the doubles point in all but two matches this season.

