No. 6 Beach Volleyball Set To Compete in 'The March To May' in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL. – The No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team travels to Gulf Shores, Alabama this week to compete in the March to May Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

“This is going to be an interesting weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The beauty of beach volleyball is that you get to play outside on beautiful beaches, but there’s also challenges in that environment. Looks like this weekend we won’t only have to battle other really talented programs, but also the elements.”

The Tigers will play in four matches, three featuring ranked opponents before heading home. On Friday LSU takes on No. 10 Georgia State at 7:30 a.m. and No. 3 UCLA at 2:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers face No. 4 FSU at 10:00 a.m. and Mercer at 4:00 p.m.

“I’m excited to play in the NCAA championship venue against several team who we expect to be there as well,” said Brock. “We also know that we could have tough conditions during the championship, so playing this weekend with focus and energy against some of the best teams in the country in challenging weather is a fantastic opportunity.”

Due to inclement weather, Friday’s matches will be played to decision as opposed to being played to completion. For live updates during the matches, follow @LSUBeachVB on Twitter.

LSU is coming off the Horned Frogs Challenge, where it went 2-2, with two losses to No. 1 TCU. The Tigers are 11-2 overall are looking to improve that record as they travel to Alabama.