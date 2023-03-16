BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 45 LSU men’s tennis team returns home to host No. 2 South Carolina 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, March 17 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers currently have doubles team No. 35 Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic and Ronnie Homann ranked No. 55 in singles.

Scouting the Gamecocks

South Carolina currently holds an overall 14-1 record, going 3-0 in conference play. Most recently, the Gamecocks defeated Alabama, 7-0. The last time the Tigers faced South Carolina was March 6, 2022, in Columbia, with South Carolina winning 4-3.

The Gamecocks currently have four singles players and two doubles teams in the rankings. Representing South Carolina in singles is No. 5 Connor Thomson, No. 6 Toby Samuel, No. 83 Casey Hoole and No. 84 Raphael Lambling. In doubles, pair Samuel and Thomson currently lead as the No. 1 doubles team and Jake Beasley and James Story follow at No. 22.

