MacNeil Brings Home First Swimming NCAA Title in Program's History

MacNeil’s 50-free NCAA title becomes the first of her illustrious collegiate career in the event, and it marks the first time a Tiger has stood atop an event since 2000. LSU’s Ashley Culpepper and Jamie Watkins each took home a title on the springboard events during that rendition of the national meet. Culpepper won on three-meter and Watkins came out victorious on one meter.

Throughout the remainder of the finals session, LSU added five more All-American honors. In the 200-free relay, the Tigers squad of Katarina Milutinovich, MacNeil, Peyton Curry, and Michaela de Villiers finished in fifth place with a time of 1:27.04.

On the diving side, Chiara Pellacani earned her first All-American honor as a Tiger. She qualified for finals after finishing in the top eight in prelims and placed fifth in the final with a score of 318.55.

The Tigers return to action Friday at 9 a.m. CT to compete in day three prelims. LSU has participants in the following events: 100-fly, 200-free, 100-back, and three-meter.

TICKET INFO

All-session tickets for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are sold out.

Diving prelim tickets will be sold for $10 each, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET each day of diving. Tickets will be sold outside the facility, and this only grants access to prelims.

All tickets will be mobile tickets. Individuals must download the Tennessee Volunteers app in order for the ticket to be transferred to them. All fans must possess a ticket and will be asked to show their ticket each time they enter the seating area of the facility. The only exception is for a child under two years of age that will be sitting on an adult’s lap. If the child needs his or her own seat at any point during the session, a ticket must be purchased.

Additional Details

All tickets will be delivered via mobile ticketing. There will be no paper tickets available.

To access the tickets, fans will need to go to https://am.ticketmaster.com/allvols/ and use the email address in which the tickets were sent to create a new account or sign into their existing account.

Everyone who receives a ticket will need to download the Tennessee Athletics App.

They will need to save their tickets to their phones prior to the event to be safe in the event of Wi-FI issues on site. We will have scanners at all the doors to scan mobile tickets on the phones.

If there is an issue at the entrance with tickets, we will have a ticket office representative will be on site.

Here is the Tennessee guide to tickets: https://utsports.com/sports/2022/7/20/mobile-digital-ticketing.aspx

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. CT – Prelims

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter

5 p.m. CT – Finals

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 18

9 a.m. CT – Prelims

200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform

5 p.m. CT – Finals

1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay