LSU Track and Field Set to Kickoff Outdoor Season in Coral Gables

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program is on the road to start the outdoor season at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla. The two-day meet will be hosted by the University of Miami March 17-18 at Cobb Stadium. There will be no live streams available for the meet this weekend.

LSU will have 58 athletes (30 men, 28 women) competing this weekend at the Hurricane Invitational. The meet is set to start at 11:00 a.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw on Friday. The men’s hammer throw will showcase Jevan Parara and Luke Witte. Saturday’s action will begin with the men’s javelin at 10 a.m., which will see Jack Larriviere, Tzuriel Pedigo, and Jackson Rimes compete. All available links pertaining to the LSU Twilight are linked directly below.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information

The Tigers have four athletes listed to make their LSU debuts this weekend; Jaden James in the men’s discus throw, Larriviere in the men’s javelin, Shakeem McKay in the men’s 4×400-meter relay, and Tana Monk in the women’s 1500 meter.

Alia Armstrong is set to come back this week in the women’s 4×100-meter relay and the 100-meter hurdles. Armstrong started the season on The Bowerman Watch List but was dropped due to only competing in one meet during the indoor season. The junior took home the NCAA outdoor title for the 100-meter hurdles last year with a time of 12.57 seconds in the final. She set her personal best in the prelims at 12.55 seconds, which ranks seconds in LSU history behind Tonea Marshall.

More information about the meet has yet to be released at this time and will most likely come out Friday morning before the meet starts.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.