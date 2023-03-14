Week Five National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU continues to climb in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and remain at No. 8 in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball polls.

The Tigers jump four spots to No. 10 in the USA Softball Poll and increases two spots to No. 12 in the NFCA Poll. LSU is ranked in the top 10 of the USA Softball Poll for the first time since, Feb. 16, 2021, when it was ranked No. 9.

LSU opened SEC play with a 2-1 series win at South Carolina last weekend. The Tigers will play a midweek game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La. before returning to league action for a three-game series against No. 4/5 Tennessee March 17-19 at Tiger Park.

