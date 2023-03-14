LSU’s Doyle Ties for Second; Tigers Fourth at Louisiana Classics

BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle recorded his best finish of the season on Tuesday, tying for second place with a 54-hole score of 3-over par 216 as LSU concluded play at the Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.

Doyle earned all-tournament honors for his performance as he posted a Top 5 showing for the third time in seven events this year. It was the highest collegiate finish for Doyle since claiming medalist honors at The Hayt last March at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

As a team, LSU finished the two-day event in fourth place at 38-over 890 (295-296-299). Texas A&M won the team title at 14-over, followed by Little Rock at 25-over and Sam Houston at 29-over. Host Louisiana-Lafayette rounded out the top 5 at 42-over.

Doyle birdied two of his final three holes to tie for second. His even-par final round of 71 included three birdies with the other coming on the par 4 11th hole. Doyle opened the tournament with rounds of 73 and 72 on the first day.

Doyle was one of only 10 golfers in the 84-player field to shoot even-par or better on Tuesday.

LSU got another Top 10 finish from Cohen Trolio, who posted a 2-over round of 73 on Tuesday. Trolio wrapped up the tournament at 7-over 220 (72-75-73) to tie for ninth place overall.

Other final round scores for the Tigers included Luke Haskew at 6-over 77, Connor Gaunt at 7-over 78 and Nicholas Arcement at 10-over 81. Gaunt tied for 35th overall with a three-round total of 228, followed by Arcement and Haskew in a tie for 43rd at 230.

Individually, Michael Sanders tied for 25th with a third-round score of 81 to finish at 225. He was joined by Leo Johansson, who tied for 52nd at 231, and Chris Woollam in a tie for 63rd at 233.

Woollam had the second-best round of the day on Tuesday for any Tiger with a 1-over 72. Woollam’s round included five birdies, four coming on the front nine.

Little Rock’s Anton Albers claimed medalist honors at 2-under 212 as he closed the tournament with one of only two under par rounds on Tuesday. Doyle tied for second with Kyle Bennett of New Orleans.