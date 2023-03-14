Beach Falls to No. 6 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
The Tigers are back on the road to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the March to May Tournament. LSU will face No. 10 Georgia State and No. 3 UCLA on Friday and No. 4 FSU and Mercer on Saturday.
AVCA Week 3 poll:
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|TCU (23)
|496
|12-0
|1
|2
|USC (1)
|471
|10-0
|2
|3
|UCLA (1)
|457
|13-1
|3
|4
|Florida State
|426
|12-1
|T-4
|5
|LMU
|386
|8-0
|8
|6
|LSU
|380
|11-2
|T-4
|7
|GCU
|342
|8-4
|6
|8
|Stanford
|335
|11-5
|7
|9
|Hawai’i
|306
|12-3
|9
|10
|Georgia State
|267
|8-3
|10
|11
|California
|259
|10-3
|11
|12
|Washington
|189
|7-6
|14
|13
|Long Beach State
|158
|4-8
|16
|14
|FIU
|157
|4-2
|15
|15
|FAU
|144
|7-5
|13
|16
|Stetson
|128
|7-5
|12
|17
|Arizona
|106
|7-2
|18
|18
|Pepperdine
|91
|6-2
|17
|19
|Tulane
|77
|10-1
|NR
|20
|South Carolina
|55
|8-5
|19
Others receiving votes: FGCU (5), Arizona State (5), Cal Poly (4), Coastal Carolina (2), Boise State (2), and Charleston (2).
Next Poll: March 21