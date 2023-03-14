Beach Falls to No. 6 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are back on the road to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the March to May Tournament. LSU will face No. 10 Georgia State and No. 3 UCLA on Friday and No. 4 FSU and Mercer on Saturday.

AVCA Week 3 poll:

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 TCU (23) 496 12-0 1 2 USC (1) 471 10-0 2 3 UCLA (1) 457 13-1 3 4 Florida State 426 12-1 T-4 5 LMU 386 8-0 8 6 LSU 380 11-2 T-4 7 GCU 342 8-4 6 8 Stanford 335 11-5 7 9 Hawai’i 306 12-3 9 10 Georgia State 267 8-3 10 11 California 259 10-3 11 12 Washington 189 7-6 14 13 Long Beach State 158 4-8 16 14 FIU 157 4-2 15 15 FAU 144 7-5 13 16 Stetson 128 7-5 12 17 Arizona 106 7-2 18 18 Pepperdine 91 6-2 17 19 Tulane 77 10-1 NR 20 South Carolina 55 8-5 19

Others receiving votes: FGCU (5), Arizona State (5), Cal Poly (4), Coastal Carolina (2), Boise State (2), and Charleston (2).

Next Poll: March 21