Angelica Velez Named Division II-A Miss Tennessee Basketball

LSU Women’s Basketball signee Angelica Velez was named the Division II-A Miss Tennessee Basketball out The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

Velez, one of four players that make up LSU’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class, recently won her second consecutive Tennessee state championship to finish her high school career. Also in the class are the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year and Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario who is teammate of Velez’s at The Webb School and Janae Kent out of Oak Forrest, Illinois.

Del Rosario and Velez have proved to be a lethal guard-post duo, leading The Webb School to the Tennessee Division II-A State Championship as juniors.

Velez is a shifty point guard who plays with the position with a flair with shifty ball handling skills. She is an athletic floor leader with a poised back court game. Velez scored 13 points to help bring the 2022 Tennessee State Championship home for The Webb School.

“Angelica is a true point guard who brings a competitive edge to Baton Rouge,” Coach Mulkey said. “As a former point guard, I appreciate her ability to make her teammates look great. Her on-court leadership is phenomenal and will be sure to have a huge impact on our team for years to come.”

“I selected LSU because I wanted to be coached by Coach Mulkey and win with the girls that are in that program,” Velez said. “I want to win a national championship and I feel under Coach Mulkey, I believe I will thrive and really prove that I can play at the next level.”