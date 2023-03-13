LSU Stands in Fourth Place After 36 Holes at Louisiana Classics 

BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle fired a 36-hole score of 3-over 145 (73-72) to stand in a tie for seventh place to lead LSU on the first day of the Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.

The two-day event concludes on Tuesday with the final 18 holes. The final round will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

As a team, the Tigers stand in fourth place in the 14-team event with a 36-hole total of +23 (295-296—591). Texas A&M leads the team event at +11, followed by Sam Houston at +16, Little Rock at +19, LSU, and host Louisiana-Lafayette +25.

LSU, last year’s runner-up, is a three-time winner of the event.

Doyle’s opening round included an eagle 2 on the par 4 380-yard first hole. His second round included three birdies.

LSU’s Michael Sanders, competing as an individual, shot rounds of 71 and 73 to stand in a tie for fourth place after two rounds. Sanders goes into the final round just one shot behind leaders Eli Ortego (Louisiana-Lafayette), Anton Alberts (Little Rock), and Kyle Bennett (New Orleans).

Sanders’ first round 71 was one of only 11 rounds of par or better during the first day. Six golfers bettered par with another five equaling par. Sanders’ 36-holes of golf on Monday included seven birdies, four coming in the first round.Other counting scores for the Tigers include Cohen Trolio in a tie for 16th place at 5-over 147 (72-75), Nicholas Arcement tied for 25th at 7-over 149 (74-75), and Connor Gaunt tied for 27th at 8-over 150 (76-74). Luke Haskew rounded out the team scoring for LSU at 11-over 153 (76-77).

Other individual competitors for LSU include Leo Johansson at 11-over 153 (74-79) and Chris Woollam at 19-over 161 (80-81).

Scoring for the tournament can be found at www.golfstat.com.