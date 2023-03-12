LSU Opens Play at Louisiana Classics

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s men’s golf team returns to action on Monday when the Tigers take part in the Louisiana Classics hosted by Louisiana-Lafayette at Oakbourne Country Club.

The 14-team field will play 36 holes on Monday followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday. The final round will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

This will be LSU’s first event since competing at The Prestige in southern California Feb. 20-22.

LSU, three-time winners of the event in 2012, 2010, and 1995, will be joined in the field by host Louisiana-Lafayette, Denver, Illinois State, Texas A&M, SMU, Michigan, Little-Rock, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, UNO, Sam Houston, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio.

Last year, the Tigers fired a 54-hole score of 35-under par (273-284-272—829) to finish second at the event. Individually, LSU’s Garrett Barber placed second last year with a 12-under 204 (68-69-67). Other Top 10 finishes for LSU in 2022 include Michael Sanders, who tied for fifth at -10 and Cohen Trolio, who tied for ninth at 7-under.

This year’s LSU lineup will feature Trolio along with Drew Doyle, Nicholas Arcement, Connor Gaunt, and Luke Haskew. Doyle leads the Tigers with a 71.0 stroke average over 18 rounds. Other stroke averages for the LSU lineup include Haskew (71.53), Arcement (71.77), Gaunt (73.67) and Trolio (74.5).

Doyle leads LSU with a three Top 10 finishes this season, including a pair of Top 5 showings. Of his 18 rounds, 10 have been par or better.

Sanders will be one of three Tigers competing as individuals. He will be joined by Chris Woollam and Leo Johansson.

Scoring for the tournament can be found at www.golfstat.com.