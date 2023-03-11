KNOXVILLE, Tn. – The No. 40 LSU men’s tennis team (8-5, 0-4 SEC) fell to No. 20 Tennessee (11-5, 2-1 SEC) by a score of 6-1 on Saturday, March 11 at Barksdale Stadium.

Doubles

In the No. 1 spot, No. 35 Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson took the court against No. 4 Johannus Monday and Pat Harper. Tennessee took the match 6-4.

On court 2, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced No. 50 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui. The Volunteers won 6-4, clinching the doubles point and taking the lead 1-0.

Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe competed against Angel Diaz and Tomas Rodriguez on court 3. The match was tied 5-5 when play went unfinished.

Singles

On court 6, Penzlin took on Rodriguez. The Volunteer won the match in straight sets 6-0, 6-4, extending Tennessee’s lead to 2-0.

Latinovic faced No. 62 Hudd in the No. 2 spot. The Tiger fought hard but Hudd secured the victory 6-4, 6-4. Tennessee’s score advanced to 3-0.

On court 3, Dong took the court against Blaise Bicknell. Set one was neck-to-neck with the Volunteer taking the win 7-6(2). In set two, Dong battled but Bicknell secured the second set 6-4. Bicknell’s win clinched the match for Tennessee 4-0. The rest of the matches played out.

No. 55 Hohmann faced No. 7 Monday in the No. 1 spot. Set one went to Monday, 6-3. The Tiger came back to even the match in the second set 6-4; however, Monday took the match 6-4 in the third. Tennessee’s lead advanced to 5-0.

On court 4, Hotard competed against No. 120 Mitsui. The Volunteer took set one 6-4, but Hotard came back to win the match 6-1, 6-3. Today’s win was Hotard’s second ranked win of the week after defeating Kentucky’s No. 102 Taha Baadi on Thursday, March 9. The Tigers entered the scoreboard 5-1.

Stoupe faced Diaz in the No. 5 spot. The Volunteer took set one 6-3. The Tiger came back to even the match 6-3 in set two before Diaz won the match in set three 6-3. The final score of the match was 6-1 Tennessee.

Up Next

The Tigers will return home to host No. 5 South Carolina on Friday, March 17 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

#20 Tennessee 6, #40 LSU 1

Singles competition

#7 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #55 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 #62 Emile Hudd (UT) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 Blaise Bicknell (UT) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. #120 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 Angel Diaz (UT) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Tomas Rodriguez (UT) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles competition

#4 Johannus Monday/Pat Harper (UT) def. #35 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4 #50 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-4 Angel Diaz/Tomas Rodriguez (UT) vs. Julien Penzlin/George Stoupe (LSU) 5-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

LSU 8-5, 0-4 SEC; National ranking #40

Tennessee 11-5, 2-1 SEC; National ranking #20

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,3,1,4,5)