LSU Hosts Arkansas in SEC Sunday Match

BATON ROUGE La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (7-3, 1-2 SEC) will conclude the home weekend with a match against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 0-3 SEC) at noon CT on Sunday.

Sunday’s match will feature a give away of purple “rally” towels to attending fans. Admission to all matches at the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge.

Arkansas (Mar. 12)

The Matchup

Sunday’s match will be the 44th meeting between the two programs, with LSU holding a narrow lead in the series history, 23-20. When the teams met last season in Arkansas, the Razorbacks swept the Tigers by a score of 7-0.

The Razorbacks enter the match with a 6-6 record on the season and seeking their first win in conference play. The team played in Bryan-College Station against No. 2 Texas A&M on Friday night, where they fell by a score of 5-2.

Strong doubles play has been a part of the team’s success this season, only dropping the doubles point in three matches this season. They’re lead by the No. 23-ranked pair of Indianna Spink and Morgan Cross, who are 9-1 on the year and have won eight straight matches at the top court for the Razorbacks this season.

In addition to their ranked doubles duo, the Razorbacks also feature one player ranked in singles. Carolina Gomez-Alonso, a freshman from Spain, boasts a 5-2 record in dual play this season and checked in at No. 68.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers opened the weekend with a 5-2 win over Missouri on Friday night to grab their first SEC win of the season. LSU claimed all three courts in doubles to claim the doubles point and were boosted in singles with straight set wins from Anastasiya Komar, Safiya Carrington, Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz.

In the latest ITA rankings, LSU’s ranked trio remained present. In singles, Kylie Collins leads the Tigers at No. 17 while Anastasiya Komar moved up to No. 26. LSU’s leading doubles pair of Komar and freshman Nikita Vishwase round out the trio by checking in at No. 22. As a team, the Tigers are ranked No. 39.

Anastasiya Komar boasts a perfect 9-0 record in dual play, scoring a singles point in all but one match this season for the Tigers. Her best weekend of dual matches came last week in the opening week of SEC play. Against South Carolina, she earned the highest ranked win of her collegiate career when she defeated No. 12 Sarah Hamner in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 before she finished the weekend by picking up her sixth ranked singles win of the season on Sunday by defeating No. 83 Sara Dahlstrom of Florida by a score of 6-3, 7-6(2).

Doubles play has been a strong point for the Tigers in dual matches this season. The top court has posted a record of 7-1, No. 2 has a record of 5-2 and the No. 3 court boasts a 7-3 tally for a total record of 19-6. The Tigers have secured the doubles point in eight out of ten matches this season.

