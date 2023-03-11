LSU Finishes the NCAA Indoor Championships With Five All-Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field team closed out the final day of the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with a handful of All-American honors. The LSU men and women scored 24 points combined on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Live Results

The LSU women took 11th place with 22 points scored. The Tigers to score points for the women’s side were Favour Ofili, Michaela Rose, and Leah Phillips.

The junior Ofili had the highest finish on the day with silver in the 200-meter dash. Ofili clocked a time of 22.20 seconds which adjusted for altitude converts to 22.27 seconds. This is her second time earning National Runner-Up and First Team All-American honors for the indoor 200 meter. In the 60-meter, Ofili ran a time of 7.17 seconds (7.19aa) in sixth and earned First Team All-American honors. Altogether, the Nigerian-track star collected a team high 11 points for the Tigers this weekend.

Rose led most of the women’s 800 meter but took third in the end with a time of 2:00.85. She was the first Tiger to take the podium this weekend with bronze and also was the first to be named First Team All-American. Her time of 2:00.85 adjusts to a time of 2:00.18 for altitude, matching her personal best from earlier this season. This was the first time the sophomore had made it to the NCAA Championships for an individual event. Rose scored a total of six points for the Tigers.

In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Phillips ran a personal-best time of 7.95 seconds which converts to 7.97 for altitude. Phillips earned First Team All-American honors for taking fourth place and scored five points for LSU. This was her second year in-a-row earning First Team honors in the indoor 60-meter hurdles.

The 4×400-meter relay team for the Tigers consisted of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Hannah Douglas, Michaela Rose, and Kennedi Sanders. In their first race together this season they took 11th overall with a time of 3:32.31. Adjusted for altitude, the time comes out as 3:32.65.

The LSU men took 48th place with two points scored. The lone Tiger to score points for the men’s side was John Meyer.

Junior John Meyer took seventh in shot put with a throw of 66’ 6” (20.27m) on his second throw of the night. He earned First Team All-American honors for the third time in his collegiate career. Meyer scored two points for the Tigers.

Apalos Edwards took 11th in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 53’ 0.75” (16.17m) on his first jump of the night. He also landed a jump of 52’ 10.25” (16.11m) on his third and final jump. This was Edwards third time finishing in the top-15 at the NCAA Championships and his second time during the indoor season.

Up Next

Indoor season is done and the outdoor season is officially up to bat. The Tigers will head to Coral Gables, Fla., for the Hurricane Invitational March 17-18.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.