KNOXVILLE, Tn. – The No. 40 LSU men’s tennis team will travel to face No. 20 Tennessee at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 11 at Barksdale Stadium.

The Tigers currently have doubles team Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic ranked No. 35 in doubles and Ronnie Hohmann ranked No. 55 in singles.

Scouting the Volunteers

Tennessee currently holds an overall 10-5 record, going 1-1 in conference play. Most recently, the Volunteers defeated Vanderbilt, 6-1. The last time the Tigers faced the Volunteers was March 27, 2022, in Baton Rouge, with Tennessee winning 4-1.

The Volunteers currently have three singles players and two doubles teams in the rankings. Representing Tennessee in singles is No. 7 Johannus Monday, No. 62 Emile Hudd and No. 120 Shunsuke Mitsui. In doubles, pair Monday and Pat Harper land at No. 4 and Mitsui and Hudd fall at No. 50.

