March 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the March 2023 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Name: Kylie Collins

Classification: Junior

Major: Communication Studies

Sport: Women’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: Since transferring to LSU in Fall 2022, Kylie has been a great addition to the program and Student-Athlete population at LSU. Her ability to hit the ground running both academically and athletically was very impressive. We really appreciate her great attitude and willingness to take on challenging tasks. The Academic Center enjoys what she adds to our student population and the opportunity to witness her growth as a student, athlete, and leader.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Name: Chen Dong

Classification: Junior

Major: Computer Science – Data Science & Analytics

Sport: Men’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: Since transferring to LSU in Fall 2022, Chen has been a great addition to the program and Student-Athlete population at LSU. His dedication to pursuing his major is evident by the heavy course load he has undertaken as a transfer student and his work ethic. Chen has done a wonderful job of utilizing his resources and his charisma and positive disposition have been a joy to be able to work with. We are excited to continue to witness his growth and development.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Name: Justice “Juice” Hill

Classification: Senior

Major: Interdisciplinary Studies

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Juice has been working diligently this semester, which is reflected in his strong academic performance and grades. He is motivated to work hard in the classroom and on the court as he attends his classes and appointments in the Academic Center regularly. He communicates consistently with his advisor, tutors, and professors. Overall, he is off to a solid start this semester and is looking to finish strong as well!

Nominated by: Samantha Webb, Tutorial Graduate Assistance

Name: Landon Ibieta

Classification: Freshman

Majors: Kinesiology

Sport: Football

Reason for nomination: Landon displayed an immense amount of perseverance throughout the fall semester. As a freshman he balanced his athletic and academic responsibilities well and communicated effectively when he needed any additional assistance. His hard work paid off throughout the fall semester as he finished with great grades and established a solid academic foundation. Throughout the current semester, Landon has shown his dedication to academics by showing up early to sessions and staying late which has led to phenomenal test grades thus far. Awesome job Landon!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Name: Paris Shand

Classification: Junior

Majors: Political Science

Sport: Football

Reason for nomination: Paris has made a smooth transition as a Spring 2023 transfer. Very invested in his academics, he is excelling in the classroom and is working hard every day. Paris communicates effectively and asks the necessary questions to help him continue to be successful as a student-athlete. We are proud of his fast start and looking forward to his future here at LSU!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Name: West Weeks

Classification: Sophomore

Major: Sport Administration

Sport: Football

Reason for nomination: West is a student that shows up on time to all of his sessions and with a positive attitude. He is always smiling and receives glowing reports from everyone that he encounters. West puts in effort inside and outside of the academic center to ensure his success. He is a true example of what it means to be a student-athlete at LSU.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team