LSU Goes 1-1 on Day One of the Horned Frogs Challenge, Falls to No. 1 TCU

Fort Worth, Tx. – The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball Team split their two matches Friday at the Horned Frogs Challenge, taking down Southern Mississippi and falling to No. 1 TCU.

“Today was both disappointing and encouraging,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The morning match we really played well and controlled all the courts. We knew we had an advantage and we made sure to stay focused and get off the sand. The second match we actually played better and had great control at times on all the courts. That was the exciting part. The part we have to be better is finishing tight sets. Losing is never fun, but it can be really useful if we respond well. I love where we are right now. Everything we need to improve is within our reach”.

On Saturday, LSU will start the day with a matchup against Texas A&M Kingsville at 8:30 a.m. CT before wrapping up the weekend against No. 1 TCU at 12:45 p.m. CT.

“Tomorrow’s test will be really similar to today,” said Brock. “We play and early match that we need to play well in to put us in position to battle a great team in the second match. I’m really looking forward to seeing how we play tomorrow with a clear opportunity to make a big statement against a capable opponent who knows us well.”

The Tigers began the day with a 5-0 win against Southern Mississippi. Courts 4 and 5 took care of business winning their games in two sets. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin won Court 4, 21-15 and 21-19. Cassidy Chambers and Amber Haynes won the battle of Court 5, 31-29 and 21-19.

Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank won Court 1 winning, 21-10 and 21-18. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken won Court 2, 21-13 and 21-12. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred won the three-set battle on Court 3; 18-21, 21-13 and 15-10.

After a break, LSU went back to battle against No. 1 TCU and lost 0-5. Three of the five courts went to three sets. Chambers and Haynes lost Court 5, 15-21 and 14-21. Boos and Larkin went to three sets on Court 4 and lost; 21-18, 17-21 and 12-15.

DeBerg and Shank lost Court 1, 23-25 and 19-21. Brister and Allred fought in three sets and lost on Court 3; 21-19, 9-21 and 13-15. Seits and Bracken finished off the match with a three-set defeat on Court 2; 21-18, 19-21, 12-15.

LSU 5, Southern Miss 0

Kylie Deberg/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Hurnikova,Vanessa/Chudzik,Ola (USM) 21-10, 21-18 Parker Bracken/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Pierce,Taylor/Garraway,Kellie (USM) 21-13, 21-12 Hannah Brister/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Sandlin,Reagan/Siakidou,Valeria (USM) 18-21, 21-13, 15-10 Ella Larkin/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Phelan,Hallie/Norman,Kai (USM) 21-15, 21-19 Cassidy Chambers/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Rough,Ashlyn/Cassidy,Madison (USM) 31-29, 21-19

LSU 0, TCU 5