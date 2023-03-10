LSU Defeats Missouri, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a battle of the Tigers at the LSU Tennis Complex, the LSU women’s tennis team (7-3, 1-2 SEC) earned its first SEC win of the season by taking down Missouri (9-6, 0-3 SEC) by a score of 5-2 on Friday night.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“It’s always a good feeling to get a win in the SEC,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “In a competitive conference like this, every one’s going to give you a good game at every court. I thought the girls acquitted themselves well today and had some very convincing performances tonight. We want to give a big thanks to the fans who came out and supported us for our SEC home opener!”

“The next test comes with some practice tomorrow and then recovering for a Sunday match against another great conference opponent in Arkansas.”

Doubles Results

LSU scored the first point in doubles at the No. 3 court, where Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz won by retirement over Laura Masic and Gabriela Martinez following an ankle injury for Missouri in the first game.

The Tigers clinched the doubles point at the No. 2 court, where Kylie Collins and Nina Geissler took down Andrea Artimedi and Emelie Schwarte by a score of 6-2.

Anastasiya Komar and Safiya Carrington secured the doubles sweep for LSU when they took down the sister duo of Inah and Mae Canete, 6-3, at the top doubles court.

Singles Results

No. 26 Komar struck first in singles play as she took down Emelie Schwarte in straight sets at the No. 2 singles spot. Komar claimed the first set by a score of 6-1 and never lost the lead in the second as she won 6-3 to make it 2-0 in the match. The win takes Komar’s single record in dual play to 9-0 and it was her 23rd win in the overall season.

Safiya Carrington extended LSU’s lead to 3-0 in the match after defeating Inah Canete in straight sets at the No. 4. The senior controlled the first set, only dropping two games to win 6-2. In the second set, Carrington never lost her footing on her way to a 6-1 win to clinch the court. Carrington’s win was her 13th of the season and her seventh in dual play.

Missouri earned their first point of the evening at the top singles court, where Mae Canete defeated No. 19 Collins. Canete took an early lead in the first set and went on to win 6-1 before she claimed the second set by a score of 6-2.

LSU clinched the match at the No. 6 spot, where Rabinowitz took down Romary Cadenas-Rifka in straight sets. Rabinowitz held off a surge from Cadenas-Rifka in the first set to win 6-4. In the second set, Rabinowitz took an early lead and once again held off a comeback effort from her opponent to win 6-3 and make it 4-1 in the match to the Purple & Gold.

Geissler scored the final point of the match for LSU and made it 5-1 on the night with a win over Martinez. The Swiss Tiger recovered from a slow start in the first set and won four straight games to win 6-3. In the second set, Geissler only dropped one game as she won 6-1 and clinched a straight set victory. The win was her tenth singles win in the overall season, becoming the fourth Tiger to break the double-digit mark this season (Komar – 23, S. Carrington – 12, Nikita Vishwase – 10).

The final court went to Missouri as Artimedi defeated Noor Carrington in a tight two set match. The first set saw the two Tigers trade points and split 12 games at 6-6, requiring a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, Artimedi started strong and went on to win by a 7-2 margin. The second set was yet another close one and the two players split the first 10 games, 5-5. Artimedi finished strong by claiming the final two games to win 7-5 to make the final team score 5-2 in favor of the hosts.

Up Next

LSU concludes the weekend by hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks at noon CT on Sunday, March 12.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

#39 LSU 5, Missouri 2

Singles competition

Mae Canete (MIZ) def. #19 Kylie Collins (LSU) 6-1, 6-2 #26 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) 6-1, 6-3 Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 6-3, 6-1 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Inah Canete (MIZ) 6-2, 6-1 Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) def. Noor Carrington (LSU) 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Romary Cadenas-Rifka (MIZ) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles competition

#66 Anastasiya Komar/Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Inah Canete/Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-3 Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Andrea Artimedi/Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) 6-2 Maggie Cubitt/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Laura Masic/Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 0-0, retired

Match Notes:

Missouri 9-6, 0-3 SEC

LSU 7-3, 1-2 SEC; National ranking #39

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (2,4,1,6,3,5)

Official: Richie Weaver T-2:52