No. 4 LSU Travels to Texas for the Horned Frogs Challenge

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball Team travels to Texas this week to play in the Horned Frogs Challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to how we respond to our first real road trip,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We have four important matches that all need our full attention.”

The Tigers will play in four matches, two featuring ranked opponents before heading home. On Saturday LSU takes on Southern Mississippi at 9:00 a.m. CT then takes on No. 1 TCU at 3:00 p.m. On Sunday, the Tigers face Texas A&M Kingsville at 8:30 a.m. then face TCU again at 12:45 p.m.

“Our ability to play with confidence and execute at the highest level will be tested in all kinds of different ways,” said Brock. “Obviously, the matches against TCU will be a great indication of where we actually are in the landscape of our sport and that’s all you could ask for this early in the season.”

LSU is coming off the Tiger beach challenge, where it went 5-0, including a win over No. 19 South Carolina. The Tigers have started the season 9-0 overall and will look to improve that record as they hit the road.