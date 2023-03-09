LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad On First Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad, the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s amateur, is part of the First Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel and announced on Thursday by The Haskins Foundation.

The list was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel.

Lindblad has helped the Tigers to four team wins this season and won her 10th collegiate title at the Battle at the Beach in Mexico in the final fall event for LSU. Lindblad is averaging 70.22 and has five top 10s in six starts this season. She is third in the Arnold Palmer Cup international rankings and is third in the Golfstat performance rankings.

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

First Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List

(Listed alphabetically):

Jenny Bae, Georgia

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Silje Ohma, Baylor

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Rose Zhang, Stanford