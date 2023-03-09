LSU Diving Closes NCAA Zones With 12 Qualifications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – On the third and final day of the NCAA Zone D diving regional, LSU added four more qualifications and finished with 12 total Thursday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota’s campus.

The two events LSU competed in were the women’s platform and the men’s platform. On the women’s side, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Helle Tuxen added to their lineup and will compete in all three events at NCAA’s. Sophomore Maggie Buckley also finished within the required standard to qualify for her first NCAA meet.

On the men’s side, Carson Paul claimed first place with a final score of 829.90. As a freshman, he will compete alongside Adrian Abadia, who qualified on both springboard events. The men’s team officially has three participants earning a spot in the NCAA Championships with Brooks Curry being invited on the swimming side.

LSU returns to action for the 2023 NCAA Championships next week for the women’s version of the championship meet. The Tigers send seven swimmers and four divers, and the meet begins on Wednesday, March 15, and concludes on Saturday, March 18.

The men compete the following week from March 22 through March 25.