BATON ROUGE, La.– The No. 40 LSU men’s tennis team will travel to face No. 6 Kentucky at 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 9 at the Hilary J. Boone Varsity Tennis Complex.

The Tigers currently have doubles team Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic ranked No. 35 in doubles and Ronnie Homann ranked No. 55 in singles.

Scouting the Wildcats

Kentucky currently holds an overall 13-2 record, going 1-1 in conference play. Most recently, the Wildcats defeated Texas A&M, 4-3. The last time the Tigers faced the Wildcats was April 14, 2022, in Baton Rouge, with Kentucky winning 4-2.

The Wildcats currently boost a roster of 5 ranked singles players and one pair. Representing Kentucky in singles is No. 23 Liam Draxl, No. 28 Alafia Ayeni, No. 47 Joshua Lapadat, No. 102 Taha Baadi, No. 112 Charlelie Cosnet. In doubles, pair Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer land No. 56.

