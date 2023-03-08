LSU Golfer Edit Hertzman Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Edit Hertzman, off a spectacular performance in last week’s Darius Rucker Intercollegiate event in Hilton Head, South Carolina, has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office.

Hertzman, from Gavle, Sweden, in just her fifth college golf event, finished solo second in the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Invitational against one of the toughest fields of the season to date in women’s college golfs.

She had five birdies for a final round 67 to move up five places and shoot a three-day total of 4-under par 209, one shot off medalist honors with rounds of 69-73-67 on the par 71 Long Cove Club course. She finished with a tournament best score of 3-under on the par four holes and led the field of 90 players with 13 birdies over the 54 holes.

Hertzman helped LSU to three of LSU’s four team victories this season, including two in back-to-back team wins in the month of February.

Prior to the Darius Rucker event, her best previous finish was T23 in the Moon Golf Invitational as part on an LSU team win with a -3 213.